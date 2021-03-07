Mark your calendar: March 17
After nearly a year of quarantine, our area’s retirement-village crowd could use a pick-me-up.
That’s the plan behind an ambitious St. Patrick’s Day vehicle parade that will weave through Urbana, Savoy and Champaign, passing by a dozen facilities in green-themed cars, SUVs and buses.
“Senior isolation has become such a large issue during the pandemic,” said Liz Sullard of Synergy HomeCare, which teamed with the Alzheimer’s Association to organize the March 17 event. “Our goal is to have some fun and raise awareness at the same time.”
The parade starts at 2 p.m. that Wednesday at Synergy in Urbana and heads to Brookdale (2:05), Amber Glen (2:10), Prairie Winds (2:25), Villas of Hollybrook (2:45), Reflections (2:50), Windsor of Savoy (3:10), Windsor Court (3:15), Carriage Crossing (3:35), Bickford (3:50), Evergreen (4) and Inman Place in downtown Champaign (4:20).
The best part? Many of the stops on the route are also participating, inviting vaccinated residents to hop on board for a ride about town and to cheer on their neighbors.
“This will allow seniors to engage in a couple different ways,” Sullard said. “They can sit outside of their facility and see all the community members drive by who care about them and they can also ride in their facility’s bus and be a part of the parade to see other seniors in a safe way.
“Also, who doesn’t love St. Paddy’s Day?”
Are you interested in driving or contributing in another way? Email Sullard at elizabethsullard@synergyhomecare.com.