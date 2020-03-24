Top of the Morning, March 24, 2020
Savoy Recreation Center regulars who work out together each morning — and “solve the world’s problems” over coffee afteward, Sally Shores said — aren’t letting up entirely just because the doors are locked.
On Monday, seven “Morning Crew” members gathered in the rec center’s parking lot in Savoy and — practicing social distancing — met for fellowship. Equipped with coffee and tales from the weekend, the bundled-up group chatted for about 30 minutes before returning to their homes.
“We haven’t seen each other in a couple weeks,” Shores said. “I had two people tell me ‘Thank you, I needed that.’ It’s good just to get out of the house,” adding that the Morning Crew might convene again next Monday.
