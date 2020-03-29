Top of the Morning, March 29, 2020
Have a story to share on the community impact of coronavirus? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette or call 217-351-5231.
To elevate the spirits of those tooling along Main Street in Villa Grove, several businesses have decorated windows with colorful hearts.
“I think it’s great, especially during this time,” said longtime Camargo Township District Library director Jackie Wells, a participant in the project. “It shows unity. It gives me goose bumps.”
The decorations, which began appearing about the time the governor issued his stay-at-home order, are just one part of a communitywide, pick-me-up push.
At Villa Grove State Bank, they’ve started a Friday afternoon gift-card giveaway, randomly drawing one customer’s name from a hat to receive a $50 prize courtesy local businesses.
“We’ve got to keep everyone going,” Vice President Lisa Corum said, “especially our local businesses.”
Villa Grove High’s principal, Sara Jones, took to Snapchat on Friday to encourage homebound students “to stay positive.”
Even the Douglas County city’s favorite critter, Tommy the Tortoise, is helping spread the message of resilience. In letters mailed to families who frequent the library, Wells wrote that “Tommy misses everybody,” she said. “The kids love him and I’m sure can’t wait to see him again.”
News-Gazette