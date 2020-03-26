Top of the Morning, March 26, 2020
Have a story to share on the community impact of coronavirus? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette
***
With prom season kaput, longtime local business Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo is donating fabric from dress-protecting garment bags to be used to make facemasks. Owner Michelle Schweighart said 100 bags can be turned into 4,000 masks. She has about 500 in stock, which could go a long way in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re not used to sitting back and doing nothing,” said Michelle, whose family-run business in Urbana — closed until April 7 — is in its 37th year. “You can feel so helpless in a time like this. We wanted to do something.”
Reach out to Schweighart at 217-493-7915.
***
The 88 self-isolating residents at Prairie Winds of Urbana didn’t need to leave their apartments for entertainment Wednesday morning (A-1).
Costumed administration and staff paraded around the assisted-living facility, shouting words and waving signs of encouragement.
“Bless their hearts,” 93-year-old Marjorie Hollwedel said. “As you know, we’re all kind of confined. For them to show that extra effort ... I can’t say enough. It was great.”
News-Gazette