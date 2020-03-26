Listen to this article

TOTM Michelles Bridal2
Buy Now

Michelle and Rod Schweighart, of Michelle's Bridal and Tuxedo.

With prom season kaput, longtime local business Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo is donating fabric from dress-protecting garment bags to be used to make facemasks. Owner Michelle Schweighart said 100 bags can be turned into 4,000 masks. She has about 500 in stock, which could go a long way in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re not used to sitting back and doing nothing,” said Michelle, whose family-run business in Urbana — closed until April 7 — is in its 37th year. “You can feel so helpless in a time like this. We wanted to do something.”

Reach out to Schweighart at 217-493-7915.

TOTM Prairie Winds parade3

The staff of Prairie Winds of Urbana, an assisted living facility, paraded around the outside of the facility and, equipped with props and costumes, waved to the apartment-bound residents as a show of support during their quarantine. 

The 88 self-isolating residents at Prairie Winds of Urbana didn’t need to leave their apartments for entertainment Wednesday morning (A-1).

Costumed administration and staff paraded around the assisted-living facility, shouting words and waving signs of encouragement.

“Bless their hearts,” 93-year-old Marjorie Hollwedel said. “As you know, we’re all kind of confined. For them to show that extra effort ... I can’t say enough. It was great.”

TOTM Prairie Winds parade1

Resident Ruth Konhorst videos the parade as it goes by her window.
prairiewinds
Buy Now

Resident Betty Gudgel waves from her room to the staff on parade.

News-Gazette