Top of the Morning, March 28, 2020
Urbana resident Wendy Edwards took care not to clean out the shelves at Walgreens, but she had a mission to get at least 42 travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer.
Edwards had seen a post on the Champaign-Urbana COVID-19 Mutual Aid Facebook page asking for people to donate hand sanitizer to the Urbana Post Office for mail carriers. Realizing that they needed smaller, refillable bottles, Edwards thought it was only logical to go to the travel section.
“I actually went to two Walgreens because I didn’t want to be the person who cleaned everything out in case anyone else really wanted it,” she said. “There’s not exactly anyone traveling right now, so they had the little ones.”
She wound up buying four dozen and delivering them, all within a few hours of the initial post.
This isn’t the only way Edwards, an Illinois-Springfield graduate who received a master’s from the UI, has helped the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the computer programmer for American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals started a Wiki site, cucovid.org, which lays out resources for people who want more information about the pandemic, including resources, links to news, information about the disease, closures, and how to help.
“If you think about it, the stuff I did hasn’t been really hard,” she said. “I spent some money, but not a ton of money. I went to Walgreens and bought some travel bottles and dropped them off at the post office, and that wasn’t really hard. The Wiki, you kind of have to keep up with it every night, so it’s a certain amount of work, but you could say that’s not very hard either. But then, you’ve got all of these people on the front lines, like the health care workers, the cashiers, the truck drivers, and what they’re doing is hard.”
