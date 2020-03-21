Jon Roma said he used to eat simply for sustenance.
But after he moved to Champaign 40 years ago, the University of Illinois software developer began trying various restaurants, and soon, he now says, he became a foodie. It isn’t unusual for him to eat multiple meals at locally owned restaurants every day. So when restaurants were forced to close for dine-in service Tuesday, he made a pact to help those he loves.
“I thought, I’m going to go out and do my part and eat two meals a day,” he said. “That’s not irregular for me, but I said, ‘I’m going to commit to that.’”
In addition to being a foodie, Roma has been an avid photographer throughout his adult life, so he decided to document his quest as well. He started with Lil’ Porgys, Esquire, Hopscotch Bakery and Thara Thai, and he’ll work his way through dozens of restaurants, circulating as he usually does.
“I appreciate that the restaurant business is tough, even in good times. What’s happening right now devastates people,” he said. “I thought, let me not only go out and take pictures, because everybody’s treating this in a little bit of a different way, and I’ve gone into several restaurants since this thing just began Tuesday, and everybody told me how grateful they were for my business. They were just so effusive with their thanks.
“I think everybody in town should consider the restaurant and bar staff. They earn less than minimum wage, and they depend on tips. A lot of them live paycheck to paycheck and work two jobs to make ends meet.”
In addition to getting his local-food fix, Roma is particularly interested to see how restaurants navigate the closures differently as he captures a unique time in history.
“I realized that this was sort of an extraordinary situation here,” he said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime situation. At least I hope it is.”