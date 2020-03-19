Top of the Morning, March 19, 2020
Abby and Josh Crull’s living room was a disaster area – and they loved it.
Embarking on a project meant to pick up spirits in Champaign’s Mayfair Park neighborhood, their 5-year-old twin girls made a mighty mess of things turning plastic lids and strands of string into colorful pieces of art.
Once completed, Margot and Ruby delivered them — wearing gloves and practicing social distancing — to home-bound neighbors. Then they carried a batch to Mayfair Park and hung them on a tree, hoping passersby would scoop them up.
Guess what? They did.
Abby, who teaches music at Westview Elementary, was contemplating her own ways to engage K-5 students when her girls — students at Montessori School of C-U — hatched their idea.
“The spirit of doing something positive always helps,” Abby said. “Everyone is impacted by what’s happening, and it’s hard. But there is beauty that will come up.”
News-Gazette