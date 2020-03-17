Top of the Morning, March 17, 2020
On Monday, in an effort to better reach a community deserving accurate, timely information regarding the coronavirus pandemic, we eliminated the paywall at our website.
Until further notice, you will be able to access all of our online offerings free of charge at news-gazette.com.
“We have a team of dedicated reporters and editors gathering and reporting the latest information from numerous sources on issues concerning the coronavirus,” Publisher Paul Barrett said. “Much of this information can be critical to the lives of people in our community.
“For the foreseeable future, we’re dropping our paywall to allow anyone in need of this critical information to have it.
“When the crisis is over, and you get back to business as usual, we will, too.”
