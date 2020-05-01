And the winners are ... Cher, Carrie Underwood, Johnny Cash, KISS and Whitney Houston.
Those are the artists selected for the latest batch of State Farm Center icons. Speed paintings of the five, by Danville artist John Jansky, will hang in the SFC concourse.
Jansky did the work Wednesday on the floor of the mostly empty arena. He made sure to practice safe social distancing.
The performers were selected in a voting of fans. State Farm Center officials came up with a large, diverse list of nominees.
“They got rock, country, pop, soul, rap,” Jansky said. “They tried to make everyone happy and have a little bit of what’s come to State Farm.”
Is Jansky partial to any of the performers?
“One of my favorite bands since I was 7 years old was the rock group KISS,” Jansky said. “They had a reunion tour and they came to Champaign and it was a phenomenal show. KISS is definitely close to my heart.”
Jansky, who just turned 50, has been speed painting since 2008. Who is next on his must-paint list?
“I really would like to do a Jay-Z painting live,” Jansky said. “For myself or State Farm either one.”
The new icon paintings were done initially on paper and given away in a drawing.
Jansky will paint permanent versions on canvas for display at the SFC.
The five new paintings follow an earlier set of 10 done by Jansky. Then, it was combination of entertainers and sports figures.
On the entertainment side, Jansky painted Garth Brooks, Elton John, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton and Prince. The basketball paintings are of coach Lou Henson, Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Ashley Berggren and Kendall Gill.
