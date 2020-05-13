Have a story of community impact to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com, and we’ll share it.
The saintly volunteers at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign are singing the praises of donors who have stepped up during the pandemic, including the United Way and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
“We truly couldn’t do what we do without the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Donations from El Toro, Harvest Market, Panera, Chick-fil-A, County Market, Schnucks, Holy Cross, Starbucks, and many others allow us to provide nutritious meals,” said volunteer Ellen Harms.
“We are especially grateful to Panera for their amazing donation of 400 complete sack lunches (sandwich, chips and fruit) that they are delivering every weekday for two weeks! That’s 4,000 sack lunches! And we are very grateful for everyone who shows up at our back door with fresh fruit and other items.”
Numbers are up at the North First Street soup kitchen since they moved from their last indoor hot meal on Sunday, March 15, to handing out the front door one hot meal and one sack lunch on Monday, March 16. The increase is in part because they feed the women staying at Austin’s Place and provide sack dinners for guests at C-U at Home’s overnight shelter.
“We have been pleased at how well both our volunteers and our guests have adapted to our new reality,” said Harms.
A reduced staff of about a dozen hard workers pass out more than 250 meals a day.
Chalk lines on the sidewalk remind guests to spread out, and volunteers urge recipients to take their food and keep moving, serving early if food is ready to keep the lines short.
“Volunteers wear masks, and we hand out donated masks to guests whenever we have them,” she said, adding they can use more.
“Through these difficult days, we are grateful that we are part of a community that cares, a community that is responsive to the needs of its neighbors,” Harms said.
Let us all give thanks.
