Top of the Morning, May 14, 2020
Story to tell? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com
Shari Hensch is making the most of her time and talent to lift the spirits of a whole lot of people, many of them strangers.
From a workshop in her house on Washington Street in Sidney, the 77-year-old has made from scratch more than 200 beautifully crafted cards, each stamped with a positive message and handwritten note. With help from her husband of 54 years, Bill, she mailed packets stuffed with them to assisted living centers in Champaign and Douglas counties as well as individual cards to those who requested one.
“She’s passionate,” said Bill, who lugs the goodies to the post office on David Street.
In the card-making business for years, Shari is good at what she does. If you’d like to receive one — or thank her for her efforts — email me (jrossow@news-gazette.com), and I’ll pass it on.
“With this COVID thing, I thought ‘What could I do to keep busy?’“ she said. “This is a way to help people and keep my mind going.”
News-Gazette