Top of the Morning, May 15, 2020
Jeff Isenhower waited at the end of a line of what he estimates was around 150 cars leading up to Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary School on Thursday morning as the rain cascaded down his windshield.
The cars were there to surprise retiring Prairieview-Ogden superintendent Vic White and send him off into retirement. Isenhower, who organized the event, waited in line from 10:50 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., when he finally pulled up to congratulate White.
“It did not surprise me that it took so long,” said Isenhower, who will succeed White in July. “He’s always cared about everybody he comes into contact with. It doesn’t matter if you’re walking into a volleyball game or if he’s at an opposing school supervising a state game, he’s going to know somebody in the stands and he’s going to go talk to them. He knows people everywhere and he’s a really sociable fellow.”
Organizing the event without White seeing it was a complicated endeavor. Isenhower couldn’t do it through Facebook, where his boss is active. So he had to rely on text messages, email and other private means of communication.
White took over Prairieview School District in 1996 and oversaw its change to Prairieview-Ogden in 2006. Over that time, he’s made a lot of friends. In the midst of a heavy downpour and flashes of lightning, cars lined up and down the block and onto Main Street. White spoke with the occupants of each car before they drove away.
“I was tickled pink,” Isenhower said. “With the weather being the way it was I didn’t know what was going to happen, and I was happy as I could be that everyone still came out. ... When someone’s been in the district for 24 years, you don’t pass that up. You don’t see anyone in the same district for 24 years anymore.”
Of course, White never thought he’d end his career like this, during a pandemic that surprisingly shut down the state’s school buildings over spring break. But Isenhower made sure White received the sendoff he deserved.
“One thing that we’ve talked about over the last month is closure, not only for the kids, but for the teachers, and for him, too,” Isenhower said. “We thought it was important for us to do this for his closure too.”
