Included in this Friday’s News-Gazette: a 12-page ode our community’s countless and tireless essential workers.
Anchoring the special section is a poignant tribute by staff writer Mary Schenk, who like everyone in our newsroom hasn’t slowed one bit over the last two months.
“Whether someone has labeled you essential or not, a tip of the hat, a round of applause, a simple but heartfelt thank you,” Schenk writes.
We’re also putting the finishing touches on the next issue of Central Illinois Business Magazine, led by staff writer Ben Zigerman’s deep dive on Jimmy John Liautaud.
It also includes nomination information for our 13th class of Forty Under 40 award winners. Get a jump by submitting at www.centralillinoisbusiness.com/forty-under-forty/nomination.
At news-gazette.com
Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,053,945 pageviews:
