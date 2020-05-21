Let’s hear it for the unfortunate Chicago area drug users who are unwittingly helping keep people safe in Champaign County.
Using drug money forfeited to her office, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz took delivery earlier this month of 1,000 surgical masks that Champaign attorney Betsy Holder Bradley was able to buy through connections in China.
“We are strongly encouraging people to bring their own masks (to the courthouse) but I wanted to be sure to be prepared,” Rietz said.
Bradley had a former legal intern whose family works in manufacturing in China. Putting her networking skills to good use, she ordered masks for grocery stores, hospitals, and the cities of Champaign and Urbana. Rietz tagged on to the order, too, for people who might come to court unprepared when business picks back up.
The masks, intended for a single use, normally sell for about 3 cents each but this order cost about 50 cents apiece, Bradley told her.
Rietz said she considers that $500 well-spent and a “drop in the bucket” from more than $82,000 in drug asset forfeiture money her office received earlier this year. The money was in a semi that was stopped on Interstate 57 in Champaign County in the fall of 2019 by Illinois State Police. Headed from Chicago to Juarez, Mexico, the rig had no drugs in it but police determined the $658,030 in cash found inside came from drug sales. And when no one claimed the rig or the cash, both went to authorities.
Forfeited drug money can be used for supplies “needed to support prosecution.”
“I’m construing that broadly,” said Rietz. “We could use it for office furniture or computers but we can’t move forward without appropriate protective gear.”
News-Gazette