Top of the Morning, May 22, 2020
After working full time at Danville High School as the assistant cashier for the past five years, Tracie Sanders decided to go to college ... for the first time.
Sanders is not a typical college student. She is 46 and has been out in the real world since high school in Virginia.
Sanders just completed her accounting degree at Danville Area Community College with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, earning summa cum laude recognition with 15 other graduates.
“It took self-discipline and having a schedule,” Sanders said. “I was able to schedule my classes around all the things I had going on with work and family. It worked out really well.”
Sanders and her fellow graduates will be honored at 7 p.m. today in a virtual ceremony that will be shown on YouTube.
“You know how you have the experience but you want to have the paper? It was a goal I set, and I’m happy I finally reached it,” Sanders said.
She gives a lot of credit to her husband of 24 years, Tony.
“He did a lot of laundry and dishes — even cooked all our meals to give me time to study,” Sanders said.
— Parkland College is also holding its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. today on YouTube.
U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Craig Osborne, chief of staff of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, is giving the keynote address.
News-Gazette