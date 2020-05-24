Since their indoor tennis season was cut short, the 36 members of the Illini International Tennis Club were reimbursed for a portion of their fees by the Champaign Park District. But instead of pocketing what turned out to be about $1,700, the group went another route.
“We knew there were others who needed the money more than we did,” Urbana’s Tanya Deckert said.
This week, members Ian Wang and Jim Kuntz delivered a giant check for $3,284 to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank (above). It was a welcome boost for a nonprofit that is needed now more than ever.
The tennis club, founded by UI grad students about 15 years ago, plays three times a week. It’s a competitive, talented bunch that is itching to return to the court.
When the season was canceled, Kuntz emailed the group about the refund — and the idea of putting it to good use.
“It was their money,” he said, “but not a single person asked for any money back. Many even gave back more.”
Thus, $1,700 grew to $3,284.
“I was so proud,” Kuntz said. “We thought that money was needed by other people, so that’s what we did.”