This was the night graduates of Champaign Central and Centennial high schools were to walk across stages at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and State Farm Center, respectively. But those plans were scrapped due to COVID-19.
Unit 4, however, was able to produce virtual ceremonies in time to be viewed on the day the kids were to receive diplomas.
Taped at the school district’s headquarters on Windsor Road, the production was made to mimic the traditional ceremony, from the presence of Superintendent Susan Zola and school board members to speeches by students.
The link at Unit 4’s website is scheduled to go live at 6 p.m. today and is available to anyone who’d like to watch.
