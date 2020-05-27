Noni Crawford was one of two student speakers during Centennial High School’s commencement ceremony that aired Tuesday night.
“I always wanted to speak at graduation,” the senior said. “I just didn’t think it’d be like this.”
Crawford’s speech, centered around courage, went over well — but with an online audience. Both Centennial and Champaign Central had to scrap in-person ceremonies scheduled to play out at State Farm Center and Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, respectively, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Of all the changes,” Crawford said, “not being able to be there with my friends is the hardest part.”
Crawford moved from Birmingham, Ala., to Champaign in 2015, “a very big culture shock for me,” she said. Her ability to adapt to new surroundings — with bumps in the road along the way — allowed her to excel in high school.
As a junior, she began thinking about the possibility of addressing the Class of 2020 at graduation, going as far as writing a speech. An edited version, accounting for the strange way this school year ended, was selected by Unit 4 to be performed for a production that was taped earlier this month and put online Tuesday.
Crawford, an 18-year-old who will attend college at Truman State in Kirksville, Mo., planned to watch with her mom, brother, grandmother and uncle. She didn’t want cameras around because “I know I’m going to cry,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “High school wasn’t exactly easy for me, so I’m proud of myself for making it.”