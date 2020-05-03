How are you spending your stay-at=home days? Tell N-G vice president/news Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8261
One of the community’s best-known harpists — 14-year-old Stella Youse — played for her Prairie Meadows neighbors in Savoy, but it took helping hands to make it happen.
Lugging a 90-pound harp from inside the house to the front yard is not a one-person job.
“That was the hardest part,” said Stella, a CU’s Got Talent champ who has wowed State Farm Center and Huff Hall crowds with her renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” “That and it was really windy.”
With sister Casey dancing along, Stella did her best to make beautiful music with winds howling and neighbors passing by. With the weather improving and the stay-at-home edict continuing, it won’t be long until she does it again.
“We got some pretty strange looks,” the Champaign Central freshman said, “but it made my day.”
News-Gazette