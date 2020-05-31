Cooped up since March, the talented singers who for decades have serenaded residents of the former Champaign County Nursing Home decided to resume their kind-hearted ways.
For the last two weeks, the “Thursday Morning Singers” have assembled outside University Rehabilitation Center of C-U and belted out a variety of songs.
“We’re not sure if they can hear us or not,” Jan Kane said. “But we wanted them to know we were thinking of them.”
Carrying signs and wearing masks — “which makes it hard to project,” Kane said — the group on Thursday went with pick-me-up tunes like “You Are My Sunshine” and “Take Me Out to the Ballpark.”
The tradition is closing in on 50 years and usually involves up to 40 singers performing inside to an assembly of appreciative toe-tappers, as our Marcus Jackson detailed in a 2016 story.
That this week’s effort looked and sounded a tad different didn’t seem to matter.
“It was just nice to see each other,” Kane said. “We are eager to get back together. We do miss the opportunity to sing and interact with our many friends inside.”