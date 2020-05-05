Listen to this article
Harvest Moon Drive-In in Gibson City will reopen Friday.

The fine folks who run Harvest Moon Drive-In in Gibson City were told the good news over the weekend: They could reopen on May 8, albeit with tight restrictions.

“We were surprised and elated about it,” general manager Ben Harroun said. “We were in the process of becoming a temporary drive-thru restaurant if we were not allowed to open as a theater for the time being, so we could survive until the restrictions were lifted.”

Starting Friday — “Trolls World Tour” on screen 1, “Onward” on screen 2 — Harvest Moon will operate seven nights a week. New guidelines were announced Monday night that will assure social distancing, from reduced parking to online food purchases to asking moviegoers to stay in their vehicle.

“We will start with a limited menu and strict procedures until we are allowed to move closer to the regular fun drive-in experience,” Harroun said.

