Happy 100th, C-U Kiwanis Club
It’s a memorable month for the Kiwanis Club of Champaign-Urbana — and not just because they’ll be celebrating a whopper of an anniversary (No. 100).
The tastier news is the return of the immensely popular pancake breakfast.
After a one-year break due to COVID-19, the all-you-can-eat fundraiser is on the docket (7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22) at the UI’s Bromley Hall, where movers-and-shakers stuff their plates — spread out this time — and Loren Tate, Steve Kelly and ED BOND broadcast Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk (9 to 11 a.m. on WDWS 1400-AM).
The yearlong turning-100 party kicks off May 18 with proclamations from Champaign and Urbana mayors, time on WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” with Brian Barnhart and fundraising raffles (check out their Facebook page). The hope is, by May 18, 2022, any restrictions preventing an all-out rager will be lifted.
“Fingers crossed,” Doug Fink said.
A notable first step played out in Mahomet last month when members took part in the first in-person project since the pandemic’s arrival, cleaning the trails at Camp Kiwanis on the Sangamon River.
On tap: “We hope to resume in-person meetings in June,” Fink said.