Top of the Morning, May 6, 2020
In his younger days, Luis Rund remembers enjoying trips with his parents to drive-in theaters in Urbana and Gibson City.
On Saturday night, he returned the favor.
Getting his hands on the necessary equipment — from a projector to giant speakers — the Villa Grove man helped transform the family farm in rural Pesotum into a drive-in of their own — popcorn included.
Using the side of a tool shed as a screen, Runds of all ages enjoyed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” from lawn chairs and car seats spaced far enough apart to meet social distancing standards.
“Everyone had a great time,” Luis said, “until the last 10 minutes.”
That’s when it began raining, forcing moviegoers inside the shed and event organizers (Luis) to end the flick early.
“I assume the good guys won,” said host and Luis’ dad, Eric.
“Everybody teased me when we had to move inside,” Luis said, “booing me and all that stuff.”
For those left hanging, Luis said he’ll play the final minutes of “Star Wars” before firing up the next movie at the Rund Drive-In.
“It was just fun,” said Eric, The News-Gazette’s 2008 Farm Leader of the Year, “to have everyone together.”
News-Gazette