Top of the Morning, May 7, 2020
On Friday, John Andrick turns 100. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, friends and family will celebrate accordingly.
Led by a police escort, well-wishers will drive past his house on Artesia Crossing in Urbana’s Beringer Commons and salute the veteran whose service included B-24 missions in World War II.
Before we were all told to stay at home, 99-year-old John had an almost daily routine that kept him active and entertained. By bus, he’d visit Carle’s cafeteria — where he’s a fan favorite — and pig out and then Urbana Free Library to check his email.
Today, he gets his exercise by walking the neighborhood.
“I feel pretty good. My mind is still sharp but my body is going down,” said Andrick, who lives with his son, John, and daughter-in-law, Silda. “I never thought I’d last (to 100) but it looks like I’m going to make it.”
For more on Saturday’s celebration, call Lawrence Long at 217-304-0259 or visit him on Facebook.
