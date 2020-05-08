The Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club met as usual Thursday. It even had a guest speaker.
But that’s where the “usual” ended. There was no lunch served, face-to-face contact or handshakes/hugs.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting was all virtual instead of at Champaign’s Holiday Inn.
“When you can’t see folks that you love and like and want to talk to, this is a great way to do it,” Kiwanis president Doug Fink said.
Thursday’s edition was the second virtual meeting for the Kiwanians, with 30-35 members participating in each.
Using Zoom, there is a way to electronically raise your hand, the age-old signal that you want to talk. “They just raise their hands on the video,” Fink said.
The Kiwanis Club will have another meeting next Thursday and will decide moving forward how often to get together.
Champaign Rotary has missed only one meeting since the shelter-in-place orders from the state, convening every Monday from noon to 1 p.m.
“We’ve had 70 to 100 members every week,” Rotary president Janet Ellis-Nelson said. “The one thing that has been nice is we’ve had members who are in Florida, Arizona, Michigan, all over, be able to join the meeting.”
The Rotary meetings run about an hour. At the most recent one, Marching Illini director Barry Houser was the guest.
Champaign Lions Club, which huddles at Windsor of Savoy, hasn’t met since March 9. But President David Lin is talking with members about starting virtual meetings — as soon as next week.
“There’s no reason why we could not do it,” Lin said. “I’ve been practicing my Zoom with a different group of people, so I think I’m ready.”