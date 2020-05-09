Top of the Morning, May 9. 2020
Kelly Hill touched based with the corporate office of Jimmy John’s last week, “knowing it was a stretch” but hoping the sandwich giant would pitch in for Teacher Appreciation Week.
The email response came Monday: We’d love to.
“What a great surprise,” said Hill, Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation executive director.
It gets better.
The contribution not only came quick, it knocked Hill’s socks off, Jimmy John’s offering up 1,386 coupons for complimentary sandwiches. That’s one for each certified teacher in Unit 4 and Unit 116.
Hill delivered the goodies to superintendents Susan Zola and Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, who will find a way to get the coupons to their stay-at-home workforce.
“It is refreshing to extend this act of kindness and generosity to our teachers, especially at this time when they are disconnected from one another and their students,” said Tatum, who said Urban’s teachers will receive coupons by mail. ”I wish I could see their faces when they open their surprise.”
News-Gazette