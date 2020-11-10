No way was Tim Wendt going to let Parkland College’s Veterans Day tradition slip by the wayside.
Even if movie-making isn’t his thing.
“By any stretch, we’re not production people,” Parkland’s director of enrollment services said. “But we’re still proud of what we were able to do.”
Wendt and a handful of others put together a 10-minute Veterans Day tribute that will be made available on Parkland’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
In any other year, Parkland hosts a well-attended gala featuring speakers and University of Illinois ROTC. The pandemic put the kabosh to that.
For the past month, Wendt & Co. have been collecting photos from staff and students who have served our country. The final, digital product was submitted Monday morning.
“It’s hugely important that we did something,” said Wendt, an Army veteran who has been at Parkland since 2002. “Veterans Day is near and dear to so many staff and students here. We did not want a year to go by without doing something.”