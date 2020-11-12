For the fourth consecutive year, talented musician Justine Kauffman helped in the playing of taps during Tuscola High’s annual Veterans Day tribute.
She was on trumpet — a role as coveted as quarterback in football-lovin’ Tuscola — at the inspiring 11 a.m. ceremony outside Douglas County Courthouse.
“Every year it’s an honor,” the 17-year-old said.
As a freshman and sophomore, she played echo in the two-person performance. Last year, Kauffman landed the lead role. “Nerve-wracking,” she said.
Usually, Tuscola holds an all-school assembly in the gym. Due to the pandemic, Wednesday’s many activities shifted outside, with eighth-grader Jackson Burlew joining Kauffman for taps.
As much as she enjoys feedback from peers in band, Kauffman said hearing from veterans is especially “impactful.”
“So many come up to me and say ‘Thank you,’“ she said. “I tell them: ‘No, thank you for what you’ve done.’“