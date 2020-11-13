Looking for a reason to subscribe to HBO?
How about for the chance to see local make it big? Really big.
Danville and University of Illinois product Irving Azoff is one of the inductees in this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. Azoff is a longtime agent and music executive who has been called the most powerful person in the business by Billboard Magazine.
Azoff is prominently featured in a recent virtual event that takes the place of the usual concert spectacular. Yes, COVID-19
has even hit rock ‘n’ roll.
Azoff is part of a stellar class that includes Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex and Jon Landau.
The segment on Azoff included praise from Stevie Nicks, Gwen Stefani and Joe Walsh.
Azoff shared his thoughts on going into the Hall:
What was your favorite moment of the ceremony?
Unfortunately, there was no event. Everything was pre-recorded and produced. But my favorite moment of my part was a collective appreciation to all my artists who participated and how it made me realize that business is business, but these friendships survive a lifetime.
What did it mean to have Don Henley present you?
He has had the most influence on my career. I’m forever grateful for him doing this, especially during the pandemic.
Your hometown, Danville, got some love. How did that make you feel?
I really consider Danville/Champaign/Urbana home. I loved the shot of Altgeld Hall!