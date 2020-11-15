Playing Santa during a pandemic is going to take some getting used to: Less laps, more laptops.
At Market Place Mall in Champaign, Ol’ St. Nick will be available for photos starting Nov. 27. But it will be a contactless setup near Dick’s Sporting Goods with reservations and face coverings — for both the kids and Santa — required.
At Champaign’s annual Parade of Lights on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Santa usually hobnobs with the kids at Big Grove, rides atop a float through downtown and counts down the seconds leading to the lighting of the humongous tree at One Main Plaza.
The 20th edition of Parade of Lights, however, will be a virtual celebration Nov. 28. Santa will still light the tree, but not from a balcony high above a crowd that blurts out “Merry Christmas!”
“This year is going to be tough on the kids,” the Parade of Lights’ Santa said Friday.
Among his many Champaign stops over the years: the Virginia Theatre, where long lines greet him every December. In 2020, however, Junior will have to reach Santa by Zoom, Facetime or a quick call.
“Keeping busy will not be a problem,” Santa said. “Virtual is a little slower.”
Bah, humbug.
“Kids going to school virtually has become a common thing,” Santa said. “But have you ever had to see Santa through a screen? Maybe that’s not so great.”
But he’ll give it a try.
“Gotta look forward,” Santa said, “and bring a little joy to people’s hearts and way I can.”