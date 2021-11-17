Top of the Morning, Nov. 17, 2021
Mahomet Christian Church’s colorful and patriotic Living Flag — usually performed leading up to Veterans Day — will come to life on Saturday.
“It’s such an important message,” director Stephenie Graham (above) said, “that we felt compelled to still do it. It is never out of vogue to honor America’s military and veterans.”
Blame COVID-19 on the delay — and credit organizers for sticking with it.
Here’s more:
It’s Year 16 for the one-hour programs, which start at 2 and 7 p.m. at the church at 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road. Admission is free, and the cookies are good.
- The centerpiece is “Old Glory,“ a 15-foot structure decorated to create a room-sized American flag. A 25-member choir will belt out songs “celebrating life, liberty and freedom,” said Graham, a University of Illinois grad involved in the event since Day 1.
Retired Air Force Col. John O’Donnell is master of ceremonies and Mahomet Village President Sean Widener — a Coast Guard veteran — will provide the message.
All involved are hoping that Mahomet Christian’s senior minister, David Johnson, can attend. The founder of Living Flag is dealing with health issues.
“There would be no Living Flag without Pastor David,” youth minister Jeff Dyson said. “He’s the heart of the program.”