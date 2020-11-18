Each fall, the Urbana High School Student Senate works its tail off to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for those in the community who could use a holiday pick-me-up. The pandemic, however, put Year 49 of the goodwill gesture in doubt.
“We felt we still needed a way to do good,” senior Jose Alvarez said, “and show the community that we’re still here.”
Unable to host the dinner, the students — in partnership with Stone Creek Church and CU Better Together — are giving back in a different way. On Thursday, they’ll meet outside the middle school and help hand out 300 turkeys and gift cards to district families. It’s a leadup to Saturday’s 13th “Big Give” at Stone Creek, 2502 S. Race St., where 1,700 more turkeys will be distributed.
“(The students) were so sad when they found out they couldn’t do their Thanksgiving thing,” said Jessica Schad, involved in both the school district’s and Stone Creek’s community engagement plans. “Now they’re excited that they can do something to give back.”
Alvarez, 18, who writes for High School Confidential, said a dozen or so masked students will volunteer their time Thursday. Their reward: Feedback.
“Seeing and hearing from a lot of people in the community — that makes us feel good,” said Alvarez, a four-year Thanksgiving project participant. “I really like to see people feeling comfortable around us.”