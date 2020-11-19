Top of the Morning, Nov. 19, 2020
Area service clubs doing good things ...
Order deadline for C-U Sunrise Rotary‘s annual Florida fruit sale is Friday. Purchases can be made online (link here) and include contactless delivery in early December. This year, proceeds go to Developmental Services Center, which could use a break after two of its signature fundraisers — C-U Oktoberfest and C-U in the Prairibbean — were done in by the pandemic.
The fruit sale is the marquee fundraiser for a club that has raised more than $200,000 in its 33 years of doing community good.
###
The Georgetown Ladies Community Club‘s first Mrs. Claus Workshop has been an overwhelming success.
The idea was for community members to “adopt” students in the Georgetown-Ridge Farm school district and provide them with coats and blankets in time for Christmas. The donations began arriving in droves on Day 1, the needs of more than 100 children met in what likely will become an annual project.
If you’d like to help the GLCC’s 20 members, visit their Facebook page.
###
Hindered a bit by COVID-19 restrictions, the Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge and Urbana Police Lodge 70 still collected more than $1,100 to go toward winter coats for children in need.
The amount was “down from the past couple of years, but very understandable,” Mary Leming of C-U Elks said, thanking the “community members who graciously donated. It has a been a very crazy year.”