A year ago, the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana decided to put part of its annual “Festival of Trees” online. As it turned out, it was excellent practice for this year.
The entire festival is online, including photos of trees to bid on. It runs through Sunday.
“Normally, you would come in, and all of the trees would be in a room, and you’d walk around the room and look at them,” Junior League member Lisa Harpst said. “We’re basically trying to create that same experience, just in a virtual way. You can sit at home, have the video play on your TV and kind of pretend that we’re there.”
It’s been a time-intensive process, moving each of the dozens of trees in front of the appropriate backdrop and snapping photos.
“We have a lot more work on the front end to set up, take pictures, to show off the trees,” Harpst said. “We wanted to take up-close pictures to show off all of the details, because a lot of these trees have beautiful and interesting creative details.”
Those who want to bid or to nab a raffle ticket for a tree or wreath can log onto the Junior League’s page at one.bidpal.net. The money raised will go to several different causes the Junior League promotes, including Kids in the Kitchen and Bright Start.
While this year they were forced to take the time to put extra photos online and create a virtual show, there are parts that Harpst said they’ll do even when they no longer have to.
“Putting out promos before the weekend and putting pictures out more than we would have is definitely something we want to carry over,” she said. “We’ve been getting a lot of good excitement before the event starts.”