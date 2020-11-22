Top of the Morning, Nov. 22, 2020
With a bowling ball, Brian Bajer is happy to crack 100. But give him a frozen Butterball and he turns into the second coming of Earl Anthony.
The 31-year-old special-education teacher won Mahomet-Seymour’s annual Turkey Bowl competition Friday morning, beating six staff members and one student in a fun fundraiser that played out in the high school’s commons area.
“I’m not a bowler,” he said, “so I equate it to absolute luck. I just got some good bounces.”
Part of M-S’ Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports initiative, the Turkey Bowl consists of contestants winging frozen turkeys at pins for four frames.
“Some lob it, some go with a granny throw, some throw it as hard as they can,” Assistant Principal Pat Bailey said. “It can get pretty nasty.”
Bajer got three strikes to win in his third Turkey Bowl appearance.
“Third time’s a charm,” he said.
Students usually pack the commons the Friday morning before Thanksgiving break, making for a wild and wooly scene. Due to the pandemic, the crowd at this year’s Turkey Bowl was limited to a handful of staff members. Students were able to watch on the school’s YouTube channel (Bulldog TV).
“I felt like a professional athlete,” Bajer said, “with no fans in the stadium.”
The end result: A good time had by all, plus more than $1,300 raised via a first-time social-media campaign that will help stock the school’s Mom’s Pantry.
“The donations made it even better,” Bajer said. “And it was a nice chance for the staff to get together. It provided some fun relief.”