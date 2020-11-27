For more than a decade, the highly-successful Parkland College volleyball team has taken time around Thanksgiving to give back to the community.
Specifically, the Cobras partnered with the Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation volleyball teams, hosting the younger players for practices and then scrimmaging with them during a home match. A good time was had by all.
“We get lots of high-fives and hugs,” Parkland coach Cliff Hastings said. “It is such a great experience for our players as it is for CUSR too. It’s a great, mutual relationship that we have and both get a lot out of it.”
But because of COVID-19, the annual event had to be put on hold this season. So the team looked for a Plan B, led by assistant Heather Fletcher.
The Cobras got together and made Thanksgiving Day cards for the CUSR players. They also sent photos of last year’s get-together.
“The nice thing about COVID is it forces us to come up with some different, creative ideas,” Hastings said.
Hastings looks forward to next year, when he hopes the in-person interaction with the CUSR players can resume.
The Parkland team isn’t done with its good works, either. In December, it will make posters for the Carle nursing staff.
The perennial junior-college power hopes to return to the court in January.