Top of the Morning, Nov. 29, 2020
There’s no one better to write a book about Sidney than Bill Hensch.
The 76-year-old U.S. Army veteran has had a hand in almost every ounce of village business since he and his wife, Shari, arrived on the scene nearly 50 years ago. “When we first got here,” Bill said, “we knew we had found a new home.”
A longtime volunteer firefighter, president of the Sidney Lions Club and Sidney American Legion Post 433 commander, Bill has plenty to share in 11 chapters of the book, which will be published in early 2021. Mostly, it’s how well the tiny Champaign County village has treated him and his family (his two sons and their families live in Urbana and Philo).
“Sidney was known as a town with heart,” he said. “It’s still that way. It has character and community involvement.”
That will be on display at the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night as decorated golf carts, trucks and bikes make their way around the new community center. The event will be scaled back due to the pandemic, but — weather permitting — will allow neighbors a chance to cut loose.
Fittingly, Bill will serve as grand marshal, a chance to at least wave to his kids and grandkids that he missed due to the recommended Thanksgiving lockdown.
“It’s an honor, a great honor,” Bill said of his parade role. “I know it’s a tough year for everybody, but I’m proud to be able to do this.”