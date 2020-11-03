Top of the Morning, Nov. 3, 2020
Know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.
On her popular Sunday morning radio show “Standard Time,” host Ann Rhoton pays tribute each month to the area business selected by Champaign American Legion Post 24 for proper display of the American flag.
Last weekend, however, “Ann turned the tables on us,” Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky said. “It was really a nice gesture.”
After announcing that Community Media Group was to receive November’s Certificate of Appreciation, Rhoton dedicated a song to Post 24: “It’s Who We Are” by Michael PetersOn.
“My way of saying thank you,” Rhoton said.
It’s the second time The News-Gazette has been honored by Post 24 in the 12 years of its patriotic program. Much of the credit this time goes to WDWS’ Adam Austin, an Army veteran who raised the flag at our new location on Devonshire Drive, and The News-Gazette’s Chris Ard, who repainted and repaired the flagpole and later installed lighting around it.