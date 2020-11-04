We interrupt this election coverage for a dose of good, family news ...
Bob Peavler couldn’t wait to phone his son in Florida and tell him of his amazing shot at Danville’s Turtle Run Golf Club.
“Guess who got an eagle today?” Dad told Bobby Peavler on Oct. 16.
Guess who did, too?
“On the exact same day,” Dad said. “I wonder how often that happens.”
Dad, 80, buried his second shot from 151 yards out at Turtle Run’s par-4 16th. About 750 miles away — and an hour before Bob’s eagle — Bobby, 55, sank a 4-iron from 225 yards at the par-5 fifth hole at Santa Rosa (Fla.) Golf & Beach Club.
Bob (Danville High Class of 1958) and Bobby (Class of ‘83) are avid golfers with holes-in-one to their credit. Still, the timing of their eagles had both family and friends shaking their heads.
“My wife (Joyce) was very happy,” Bob said.
The Peavlers are looking forward to the post-pandemic day when the family can reunite and rehash what happened.
“To me it was special: I couldn’t believe it,” said Bob, who shot his age that day and celebrated with playing partners at Turtle Run’s 19th hole. “What are the odds?”