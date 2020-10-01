Emmy Tarr can’t wait to show off her high school today for The News-Gazette’s growing Snapchat audience.
“LeRoy has a small-town, big-heart mentality and provides great opportunities for their students,” the senior said. “I have the opportunity to be a three-sport athlete and be involved in many different clubs that have helped me become who I am today.”
Tarr, one of 38 student journalists participating in Year 5 of High School Confidential, will take us behind the scenes at Spirit Week. Follow along by searching for “News-Gazette” on the app, then pick up Friday’s print edition for Tarr’s latest news and notes about the Panthers.
With no Homecoming dance or football game to celebrate, LeRoy is making due during the pandemic. Spirit Week has been a blast with a pickleball tournament and staff scavenger hunt. On Friday night, the school and community will celebrate with a band and choir concert at Kiwanis Park. Everyone’s invited — wearing masks and spread apart.
“I love the fact that we haven’t been able to be together for so long and we are finally getting to come together and have some fun,” Tarr said.