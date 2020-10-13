Meet the new president of the Executive Club of Champaign County, Sullivan native Danielle Runyon. Her interest in community service was stoked in high school under the tutelage of social studies teacher Matt Kracht, who has since retired.
“I feel this role is giving me an opportunity to serve in the community and grow as a professional,” she said. “The importance of community service is something that has been instilled in me since high school, as this is something our district valued and was reinforced through teachers, such as Mr. Kracht.”
Runyon, associate director of external engagement for the College of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois, takes over at a time when Executive Club holds its meetings virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There has been a learning curve with using (Zoom) for our meetings, but our members have been so understanding,” she said.
The club’s new officers also include Allison Winter (vice president), Katie Walker (secretary), Jenette Jurczyk (programs), Mariah Madison (social events & networking), Ashley Morgan (operations/logistics), Janice McAteer (outreach) and Joni Utnage (ex-officio).
Also serving on the board of directors: Sue Lenschow (membership), Erin Ciciora (communications) and Lisa Hirst (treasurer).
“The best part for me has been serving on the board and being able to help create this space for women to get together and support each other,” Runyon said. ”I’m always moved and inspired by the thoughtful conversations between our members and speakers. I feel our members build each other up and help each other grow professionally and personally. It’s humbling to see this support among women in our community.
“My goal as president is to continue to have our club address societal issues, specifically diversity, equality and inclusion, as I know we can encourage each other to create the change to improve our community at such a transformational time.”