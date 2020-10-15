Top of the Morning, Oct. 15, 2020
The fine folks behind Champaign County CASA are still going to throw their annual gala. It will just look a lot different — and wrap up much earlier — than past parties that drew 350 gussied-up guests to the I Hotel and Conference Center.
It’s happy (half) hour, a 30-minute virtual celebration that will play out on CASA’s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Friday (the day the banquet was scheduled to take place before COVID-19 changed things).
Produced by our own Adam Austin and emceed by Gene Honda, the show will include live commentary by CASA’s Rush Record, Emily Cross Vayr, Kristyn McReaken, Kate Wilken and Mike Haile. Several community types will make guest appearances, including UI basketball coach Brad Underwood.
With the goal of raising $100,000 during a pandemic — without an in-person party — CASA reached $125,000 “by quietly turning to our donors and sponsors,” Cross Vayr said. “This is our way of saying thank you. This is not a fundraiser.
“Everyone knows what our kids are facing right now. It’s hard for every child; imagine what it’s like for a foster child?”
Raffle winners will be announced during the first-of-its-kind CASAblanca2020 (“no fancy clothes required,” organizers remind).
“Please show up,” Cross Vayr said. “You’ll be proud of the work happening in our community. And it won’t take up much of your Friday night.”