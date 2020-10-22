Brent Budd never was on a homecoming court in high school.
“I was a total nerd,” he said.
So imagine the fun he had Friday when his big moment finally arrived.
Representing his son — who was quarantining at home — at Arcola High’s coronation at the football field, Brent wore the sash and crown after Ilusha was announced as homecoming king.
“The proud but embarrassing parents,” his wife, Alina, posted on Facebook.
“I played along,” said Brent, pastor at First Christian Church of Arcola. “In times like these, you have to be flexible and have a good attitude.”
The story — which will be told in Friday’s High School Confidential — gets better. Homecoming queen Mae Gentry visited Ilusha that night for a photo that sums up these strange times: Mae on the porch, Ilusha inside the house, the two separated by a window.
Ilusha, who is also student council president, was told to quarantine hours before Friday’s homecoming parade was to start. He wound up testing negative for COVID-19 but will remain at home, as Arcola switched to remote learning this week.
“It makes for a good story,” his dad said. “Something he can tell his kids and grandkids about one day.”