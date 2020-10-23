The University of Illinois football team will make a statement — on its helmets — to promote social justice.
For today’s game at Wisconsin, the Illini helmets will feature a Black Block I. It replaces the traditional orange-and-blue Block I.
“Having the Black I on our helmets for this first game is a symbol of unity and that this team stands for the Black Lives Matter movement,” said senior linebacker Milo Eifler.
For all games this season, the back of the Illinois helmets will feature a black fist.
Also, each player will choose from one of five messages to appear on the rear bumpers of their helmets: “Black Lives Matter,” “I Fight Against Racism,” “Together,” “Equality” or “United.”
The changes to the helmets came after members of the team, organized by offensive lineman Kendrick Green and cornerback Nate Hobbs, led a peaceful march Aug. 31 from Memorial Stadium to Champaign’s downtown police station.
The players were joined by football coach Lovie Smith, men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood, athletic director Josh Whitman and other UI coaches and athletes.
“To see our players come together in support of their teammates has been extremely rewarding and speaks to the culture we are trying to create in our locker room,” Smith said. “Our team’s leaders did exactly what we expect them to do, which was to bring their teammates together around a common voice and message.”
