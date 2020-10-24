Top of the Morning, Oct. 24, 2020
Champaign Central’s chess club isn’t quite as involved as it was before spring break.
Fortunately, however, a physical board between two players isn’t completely necessary for the 12 students involved to gather and enjoy the game.
Instead, for the last two weeks, the 12-member club has met over Zoom and played games against each other on chess.com.
“We just kind of talk, hang out and play casual chess,” said Central teacher Aaron Hong, who leads the club. “If a pair of students are finished with their game, then they’ll challenge another set of students.”
The club came into existence last year, when students lobbied for its creation.
Members didn’t just meet and play chess. They also solved puzzles, analyzed games from grandmasters and learned strategies.
This year, students again lobbied to bring the chess club back, and Hong finally brought them together. They’re not breaking down famous matches or learning new ways to take down an opponent just yet, but they do share screens and analyze each other’s games. For Hong and the club members, it’s still a special hour each week.
“It’s definitely different,” he said. “It just definitely doesn’t seem as personal, because a lot of times, the teachers who are involved in chess club are able to establish those personal relationships with students as we play our games together. But I think it’s a nice way to use Zoom not for classwork and for our students to kind of take a break for studying and just do something else for about an hour or so.”