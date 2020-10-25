Top of the Morning, Oct. 25, 2020
Crowd at Memorial Stadium,
purple lights at State Farm Center
Students involved in Block I showed up in force Friday night at Memorial Stadium, several hundred braving chilly temperatures to watch the Illini on the scoreboard and perform card stunts at halftime.
Wisconsin’s dominating first half sent some of the college kids home early, but enough stayed to make the midfield routine work.
John Sullivan, Block I vice president, wasn’t surprised at the strong turnout: “It’s good to have some normalcy in our lives.”
The next challenge: What to do for Saturday’s home opener, as fans won’t be allowed inside the stadium.
***
The lights outside State Farm Center will switch from orange to purple on Sunday as a tribute to the Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio.
John Marquardt, interim director at SFC, was happy to help out “a good cause,” he said. “It’s another way to show off the unique character of the building.”
When children in Africa and India are immunized, the Rotary Club of Champaign’s Janet Nelson said, “their pinkies are stained purple, so everyone knows they have received the polio vaccine.”
The timing is right, too: Saturday was World Polio Day.