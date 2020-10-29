Judah Christian Principal Jim Moxley was kind enough to open his school’s gym for us Wednesday afternoon so we could illustrate today’s A-1.
We went there, however, thinking the season would be canceled, taking several photos of a darkened gym to fit what would be the IHSA’s gloomy decision.
Minutes later came the head-turning news: There would be a high school basketball season after all, practices starting in November (story, C-1).
“A glimmer of hope,” Jayne DeLuce said.
A major player in C-U winning back the IHSA boys’ basketball finals, the Visit Champaign County CEO of course wants the chance to host in 2021. Wednesday’s vote kept the dream alive, although “keep in mind, for the (fall) sports that were played, what they didn’t do is have a state series,” DeLuce said.
If the tournament doesn’t play out at State Farm Center until 2022, it won’t cost C-U a year on its contract as host.
“Just like for all our events,” DeLuce said, “we will be ready to host state basketball when it happens.”