With trick-or-treating on tap Saturday, the Troyer family of Savoy wanted to figure out a safe delivery method for candy.
Voila! Lara and Steve found a solution online. All it took was an $18 purchase from Home Depot.
The Troyers fastened together two 10-foot PVC pipes to create a candy chute.
From their second-floor window, they will simply slide the candy down to waiting trick-or-treaters’ bags or baskets.
“We have a very conveniently located second-story window,” Steve Troyer said. “It seemed kind of perfect as a way to do something that’s a little bit fun and interesting and also a safe way of doing it.”
Don’t worry, the Troyers have checked the pipe to see if it will work. Daughter Nora, 11, helped with multiple tests.
“We want to make sure that all the candy would actually slide down and it didn’t come out so fast that it would hurt somebody,” Troyer said.
The Troyers plan to decorate the pipe with Christmas lights to make sure it stands out.
Obvious question: What’s on the treat menu at the Troyer house? Count on snack-size candy bars, M&Ms, etc.
Will the candy chute become a new tradition for the Troyers in future years?
“I guess it kind of depends on what sort of response we get and whether people really like it,” Steve Troyer said.
Don’t be surprised if you see more PVC pipes on Halloween. Lara Troyer’s sister asked about the setup and might do something similar. Neighbors also know about it thanks to Facebook.
The Troyers expect brisk business Saturday in an area fillled with Trick-or-Treating-aged kids.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.