The good news about Halloween keeps coming.
Not only have most of the area’s towns signed off on trick-or-treating in some form during the pandemic (we’ll have a complete list at news-gazette.com), but The News-Gazette’s eye on the sky, David Leake, tells us it’s going to be a full moon.
That’ll help set the scary mood and — even better — help kids navigate at night.
“You can almost read a book by the full moon,” Leake said.
The last full moon on Halloween was in 2001, when the youngsters were dressing up as Austin Powers, Harry Potter and Spider-Man.
“There were also a lot of patriotic costumes given 9/11 had occurred not long before,” Leake said.
Leake’s Prairie Skies column continues to make our Sunday section better. Among upcoming topics:
- Look for Jupiter and Saturn right after sunset.
“They’re the brighter things in the south,” he said. “With Jupiter orbiting faster, it will catch and pass Saturn on Dec. 21. You should be able to see them both in the same field of view of a telescope. This ‘conjunction’ happens every 20 years.”
- Watch for a meteor shower the morning of Oct. 21. Best part? “You can watch meteors and still social distance!”
