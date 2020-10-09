Last week, the Champaign school district named Stacey Moore as its new chief communications officer.
Moore comes to Champaign after eight years as communications coordinator at Avon (Ind.) Community School Corp.
Stacey and husband Shawn Sr. have three children.
Here is a quick Q&A with the Chicago native and Southern Illinois alum:
What were the complications of changing jobs during the time of COVID-19?
“Really, just the interviewing part was different for me. I really didn’t think about COVID. I thought about the great opportunity Unit 4 presented and the challenges that they face. I can use what I’ve learned in Avon and in my 26-year career in communications to help the school district tell their stories and build stronger relationships with the community.”
What was most appealing about taking a job in Champaign?
“To return to my home state. I grew up in Chicago, and we also used to live in nearby Normal for more than seven years. We’re very familiar with central Illinois.”
Avon is the hometown of Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters. Have any stories?
“I knew of him because I would work with our athletic department for some promotions when he was in high school. My son Shawn transferred to Avon High School his senior year. He and Brandon were classmates for a little while there. Brandon is a household name in Avon. Everyone has followed his collegiate career. I’m glad he’s found a great fit at the University of Illinois. He is not only a gifted athlete, but he’s also a really great scholar.”